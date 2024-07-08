NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, July 9 (game #128)

Happy Tuesday, happy here's-another-Strands-puzzle-to-play day. Today's is another fairly simple one, but if you get stuck there are hints for you below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #128) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Now on exhibit

NYT Strands today (game #128) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

EARTH

TREAT

RUST

GALL

REGAL

GULL

NYT Strands today (game #128) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Viewing gallery

NYT Strands today (game #128) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 3rd row • Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #128) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #128, are…

SCULPTURE

PAINTING

COLLAGE

LITHOGRAPH

MURAL

SPANGRAM: ARTMUSEUM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Confession: I had never heard the term 'art museum' before today. It's possible that I'm an uneducated heathen who has no knowledge of the finer arts, but I suspect it's more a language barrier thing. I _think_ that the term art gallery is more widely used here in the UK – it's certainly what I'd use to describe the likes of the Tate in London. Or maybe I'm just an educated heathen.

Anyway, that confusion aside, I solved this without any real problems. The theme clue left little doubt as to what was needed, and as soon as I found SCULPTURE I was up and running and on the hunt for more. It was only the spangram – due to the aforementioned gallery/museum confusion - and LITHOGRAPH (because it's a long and complicated word) that delayed me completing it in record time.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

