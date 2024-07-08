NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, July 9 (game #394)

Today's Connections is a little more difficult than yesterday's, which makes it very tricky indeed. But don't panic – I've got some hints for you below.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #394) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SCRUB

MAZE

REGISTER

SHOCK

HOG

LOG

MOP

CHEER

TANGLE

WEED

RECORD

FUND

FRIEND

MANE

TRIMMER

JOURNAL

NYT Connections today (game #394) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Take note of this

Take note of this Green: Needs a good barber

Needs a good barber Blue: Televi-ion cla--ic-

Televi-ion cla--ic- Purple: Go after shrubbery

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #394) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CHRONICLE

GREEN: MESS OF HAIR

BLUE: TV SHOWS MINUS “S”

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “HEDGE”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #394) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #394, are…

YELLOW: CHRONICLE JOURNAL, LOG, RECORD, REGISTER

JOURNAL, LOG, RECORD, REGISTER GREEN: MESS OF HAIR MANE, MOP, SHOCK, TANGLE

MANE, MOP, SHOCK, TANGLE BLUE: TV SHOWS MINUS “S” CHEER, FRIEND, SCRUB, WEED

CHEER, FRIEND, SCRUB, WEED PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “HEDGE” FUND, HOG, MAZE, TRIMMER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I'll state right away that I'm a BIG fan of the blue group in today's Connections. This is exactly the kind of challenge I'm looking for - it requires lateral thinking once again, plus a bit of general knowledge, and is deeply satisfying to solve. We've seen a few of these before, and hopefully will see many more.

It was also a pivotal solve for me, because I was completely stumped by the final two groups, having completed the two easier ones (yellow and green) without any issues. With hindsight, I should have spotted the 'hedge' connection in the purple group, but for some reason it escaped my mind; the term HEDGE MAZE is not really a common one, so maybe that was I didn't think to try it. Anyway, it didn't matter in the end, because after a long period looking I realized that FRIEND, SCRUB, WEED and CHEER could all have an S added to the end to make four popular TV shows and completed the puzzle.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 8 July, game #393)

YELLOW: BIT OF ADVICE POINTER, SUGGESTION, TIP, TRICK

POINTER, SUGGESTION, TIP, TRICK GREEN: FORTITUDE GRIT, RESOLVE, SPIRIT, WILL

GRIT, RESOLVE, SPIRIT, WILL BLUE: SPEND TIME AT FREQUENT, HAUNT, PATRONIZE, VISIT

FREQUENT, HAUNT, PATRONIZE, VISIT PURPLE: WORDS ENDING IN NUMBERS CANINE, FREIGHT, OFTEN, OZONE