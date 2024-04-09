NYT Strands today — hints, answers and Spangram for Tuesday, April 9 (game #37)

Today's Strands game is potentially difficult, depending on a) where in the world you are, and b) how knowledgeable you are about the thing that this Strands puzzle is about.

Don't worry, it'll all make sense when you play it. (Well, unless it doesn't because you are not knowledgeable about the thing that this Strands puzzle is about.)

Anyway, the key thing is that you have to play it to understand. But if you get stuck, I can help; just scroll down for that.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #37) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Can I have my quarter back?

NYT Strands today (game #37) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • SALT • PLEA • BOLERO • PANT • PART • STARE

NYT Strands today (game #37) - hint #3 - Spangram

What is a hint for today's Spangram? • Touchdown!

NYT Strands today (game #37) - hint #4 - Spangram position

Where does today's Spangram start and end? • Start: left, 2nd row • End: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #37) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #37, are…

RAVEN

PATRIOT

TITAN

COWBOY

PANTHER

DOLPHIN

SPANGRAM: TEAMPLAYERS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: One hint

My biggest problem with Strands is its US-centric approach. This is not unexpected, given that the New York Times is a US publication. But it's not a problem with Wordle, possibly because that game was designed by a Brit, Josh Wardle.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The internet is a worldwide thing, and the massive success of Wordle has hooked many thousands (maybe millions) of British people just as it has Americans. So, it seems a little short-sighted of the NYT to risk alienating so many by including a puzzle that is so distinctly biased against those who aren't from the States.

Fortunately, I know enough about football (of the American variety) that I was still able to solve today's Strands, but only after a clue. That was RAVEN, and it initially set me on the wrong path: Can I have my quarter back? suggested something about coins, and it got me thinking of birds that steal shiny things. Do ravens do that? I'm not sure, but I spent a while searching for MAGPIE and CROW before realizing I was on the wrong track.

After a while I spotted COWBOY, and together with RAVEN that was enough that I now knew what was needed. PATRIOT was easy, TITAN and PANTHER not too bad either. But it took me ages to spot DOLPHIN and as for the Spangram… well, I'm afraid I would never have thought of it if I hadn't found all the other words, meaning it was rather obvious by now.

Please, NYT, give us something a little more global tomorrow?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 8 April, game #36)

SECOND

CENTURY

WEEK

MINUTE

MONTH

DECADE

HOUR

SPANGRAM: TIMEPIECES