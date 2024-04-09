NYT Strands today — hints, answers and Spangram for Tuesday, April 9 (game #37)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Today's Strands game is potentially difficult, depending on a) where in the world you are, and b) how knowledgeable you are about the thing that this Strands puzzle is about.
Don't worry, it'll all make sense when you play it. (Well, unless it doesn't because you are not knowledgeable about the thing that this Strands puzzle is about.)
Anyway, the key thing is that you have to play it to understand. But if you get stuck, I can help; just scroll down for that.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #37) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Can I have my quarter back?
NYT Strands today (game #37) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• SALT
• PLEA
• BOLERO
• PANT
• PART
• STARE
NYT Strands today (game #37) - hint #3 - Spangram
What is a hint for today's Spangram?
• Touchdown!
NYT Strands today (game #37) - hint #4 - Spangram position
Where does today's Spangram start and end?
• Start: left, 2nd row
• End: right, 3rd row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #37) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #37, are…
- RAVEN
- PATRIOT
- TITAN
- COWBOY
- PANTHER
- DOLPHIN
- SPANGRAM: TEAMPLAYERS
- My rating: Hard
- My score: One hint
My biggest problem with Strands is its US-centric approach. This is not unexpected, given that the New York Times is a US publication. But it's not a problem with Wordle, possibly because that game was designed by a Brit, Josh Wardle.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
The internet is a worldwide thing, and the massive success of Wordle has hooked many thousands (maybe millions) of British people just as it has Americans. So, it seems a little short-sighted of the NYT to risk alienating so many by including a puzzle that is so distinctly biased against those who aren't from the States.
Fortunately, I know enough about football (of the American variety) that I was still able to solve today's Strands, but only after a clue. That was RAVEN, and it initially set me on the wrong path: Can I have my quarter back? suggested something about coins, and it got me thinking of birds that steal shiny things. Do ravens do that? I'm not sure, but I spent a while searching for MAGPIE and CROW before realizing I was on the wrong track.
After a while I spotted COWBOY, and together with RAVEN that was enough that I now knew what was needed. PATRIOT was easy, TITAN and PANTHER not too bad either. But it took me ages to spot DOLPHIN and as for the Spangram… well, I'm afraid I would never have thought of it if I hadn't found all the other words, meaning it was rather obvious by now.
Please, NYT, give us something a little more global tomorrow?
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 8 April, game #36)
- SECOND
- CENTURY
- WEEK
- MINUTE
- MONTH
- DECADE
- HOUR
- SPANGRAM: TIMEPIECES
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).
Most Popular
By Craig Hale
By Rowan Davies