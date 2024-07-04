NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, July 5 (game #124)

The week comes to an end with another reasonably simple Strands puzzle from the NYT. However, you might still be on the lookout for some hints – in which case, you're in the right place.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #124) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Say something

NYT Strands today (game #124) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CLEAR

PARK

PALE

STAID

PALE

TONE

NYT Strands today (game #124) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Communicate

NYT Strands today (game #124) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 3rd row • Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #124) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #124, are…

TELL

UTTER

TALK

SIGN

SPEAK

EXPRESS

DECLARE

SPANGRAM: ARTICULATION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is a fairly easy Strands puzzle that simply involves finding words that mean 'to articulate'. The theme clue went a long way to giving the game away, so once I discovered TELL I was up and running. The likes of TALK and UTTER were easy to uncover, too, and only the spangram really complicated matters, simply because it's a long and complex word.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 4 July, game #123)

FIREWORKS

SPARKLER

PICNIC

FLAG

PARADE

SPANGRAM: INDEPENDENCEDAY