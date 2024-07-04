NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, July 5 (game #390)

If you're anything like me you'll find today's Connections to be a difficult one. But it's also possible I was just having a bad day. Read on to see how my game went, and to take advantage of my hints if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #390) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

YEN

BOND

MAD

POWER

EURO

O

Q

FORTUNE

LONG

M

K

PINE

BUBBLEGUM

NATURE

DESIRE

MONEYPENNY

NYT Connections today (game #390) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Want

Want Green: Glossy read

Glossy read Blue: The name's…

The name's… Purple: They go before a music genre

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #390) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: YEARN

GREEN: MAGAZINES

BLUE: CHARACTERS IN BOND MOVIES

PURPLE: WORDS THAT PRECEDE “POP” IN MUSIC GENRES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #390) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #390, are…

YELLOW: YEARN DESIRE, LONG, PINE, YEN

DESIRE, LONG, PINE, YEN GREEN: MAGAZINES FORTUNE, MAD, NATURE, O

FORTUNE, MAD, NATURE, O BLUE: CHARACTERS IN BOND MOVIES BOND, M, MONEYPENNY, Q

BOND, M, MONEYPENNY, Q PURPLE: WORDS THAT PRECEDE “POP” IN MUSIC GENRES BUBBLEGUM, EURO, K, POWER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Yesterday's Connections was relatively easy; today's is anything but that.

Once again, it was short words that confused me, or in this case single letters: Q, M, K and O all feature here. Two of them were obvious, at least, with the words BOND and MONEYPENNY joining Q and M for a 007-themed group (blue). The yellow one wasn't too bad: this was simple synonyms for YEARN (DESIRE, YEN, PINE, LONG).

However, the green group really tripped me up. I spotted that FORTUNE, NATURE and MAD were all magazines, but I couldn't identify the fourth. Apologies to Oprah Winfrey, but it never occurred to me that O magazine would be the fourth. I went through three alternative answers before guessing that and solving the puzzle with no room to spare.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

