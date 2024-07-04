Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, July 5 (game #893)

Here's yet another fairly tricky Quordle, and one that I didn't play particularly well. You'll hopefully do a lot better than I did, but if you find yourself getting stuck too then by all means check out my hints below.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #893) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #893) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #893) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #893) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #893) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • S • T • W

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #893) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #893, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SOGGY

SCRUM

TENOR

WIGHT

I really messed up today's Quordle, which is admittedly a tough one but which I should still have done better with. My big mistake was playing SHRUB when I knew (or rather, should have noticed) that it couldn't be the answer because I needed to include a C. This is a fairly unforgivable error as far as Quordle goes – of all the mistakes you can make, this ranks at the top. A couple of other incorrect guesses left me needing to solve the final one, WIGHT, on the last guess and escape with a score of nine.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #893) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #893, are…

CRIED

EDICT

BROOK

ALARM

Quordle answers: The past 20