NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, October 4 (game #215)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #215) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Driver's catch-all

NYT Strands today (game #215) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLIM

SLIME

MIRE

BRAIL

BRAT

TORE

NYT Strands today (game #215) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mobile storage

NYT Strands today (game #215) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 4th column Last: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #215) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #215, are…

TITLE

ATLAS

FLARE

MANUAL

QUARTER

REGISTRATION

SPANGRAM: GLOVEBOX

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 hints

I'm sorry but this Strands puzzle does not work. Or rather, it does not work for me. At all. The spangram/theme is GLOVEBOX, but of the six things listed for it, only one would be found within mine. MANUAL? No, that's on an app – it's not 2015 any more. ATLAS? Are you serious? It's not 2010. Have you not heard of Google Maps! FLARE? Er, no, that sounds dangerous. QUARTER? One, I'm not in the US, so of course not. Two, I don't use coins any more, it's not 2018.

This whole puzzle is just bizarre from my point of view. Look inside my glovebox and you'd find some boiled sweets, a scraper for the windscreen, a battery charge pack and that's about it. There may be cultural differences at play here, admittedly, but that made it all rather difficult to solve and I needed three hints to complete the game.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

