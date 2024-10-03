NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, October 4 (game #481)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #481) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DROP

DASH

DAISY

DREAM

DING

DOC

DINNER

DAB

DALE

DUE

DIMPLE

DELIVERY

DENT

DOLLOP

DORY

DIVOT

NYT Connections today (game #481) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Something you might get from a small car crash

Something you might get from a small car crash Green: Little bit

Little bit Blue: From the House of Mouse

From the House of Mouse Purple: Blank [word that can mean a calendar entry]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #481) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONCAVITY

GREEN: SMALL AMOUNT

BLUE: DISNEY CHARACTERS

PURPLE: ___ DATE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #481) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #481, are…

YELLOW: CONCAVITY DENT, DIMPLE, DING, DIVOT

DENT, DIMPLE, DING, DIVOT GREEN: SMALL AMOUNT DAB, DASH, DOLLOP, DROP

DAB, DASH, DOLLOP, DROP BLUE: DISNEY CHARACTERS DAISY, DALE, DOC, DORY

DAISY, DALE, DOC, DORY PURPLE: ___ DATE DELIVERY, DINNER, DREAM, DUE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today's Connections puzzle was a really simple one. Almost too simple, in fact – I had the whole thing done and dusted in about 5 minutes flat. I know, I know – I complain when they're too difficult and also when they're too easy. What can I say, I'm hard to please.

Anyway, I started here with the green group – SMALL AMOUNT – spotting that DAB, DASH, DOLLOP, DROP all mean roughly the same thing. Yellow was every bit as straightforward. As is usually the case, blue and purple required a little more thought, and to be honest I might not have solved purple if not by default; this was actually pretty tricky, because it was one of the NYT's favorite [blank] something answers, and these can be hard to solve. As it happens, I didn't need to – because blue was DISNEY CHARACTERS, and I've spent enough time watching classic cartoons that I spotted that connection after only a little thought.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

