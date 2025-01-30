NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, January 30 (game #333)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #333) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Stopping by woods on a snowy evening

NYT Strands today (game #333) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LOVE

STORE

LOSE

DELVE

SAME

LOST

NYT Strands today (game #333) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Words from a classic verse

NYT Strands today (game #333) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #333) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #333, are…

FROZEN

DARK

DEEP

LAKE

SLEEP

SHAKE

LOVELY

BELLS

SPANGRAM: FROST POEM

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Today’s Strands is a lot easier if you are familiar with Robert Frost’s classic poem about briefly stopping to wonder at the natural world.

Frost called the poem, written in 1922, "my best bid for remembrance", so how wonderful that it’s been given a brief blast of spotlight in this puzzle. If you have the time there’s a wonderful, crackly, archive interview with the poet on YouTube, where he reads it in his fabulously deep voice. It’s fantastic.

Anyway, I must go. I’ve got promises to keep – well, a promise to myself to play and write about Connections next.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

