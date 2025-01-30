NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Thursday, January 30 (game #599)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #599) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HALO

RIGATONI

AIR

WINGS

ROMEO

HARP

DIP

DWELL

PIZZA

PARISH

LINGER

VIBE

BERNIE

AURA

BEER

INSIST

NYT Connections today (game #599) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

GREEN: Watch party snacks

Watch party snacks YELLOW: Charisma

Charisma BLUE: Annoyingly persistent

Annoyingly persistent PURPLE: Look for Euro cities

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #599) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

GREEN: GAME DAY FARE

YELLOW: INTANGIBLE QUALITY

BLUE: KEEP GOING ON ABOUT, WITH "ON"

PURPLE: STARTING WITH EUROPEAN CAPITALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #599) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #599, are…

GREEN: GAME DAY FARE BEER, DIP, PIZZA, WINGS

BEER, DIP, PIZZA, WINGS YELLOW: INTANGIBLE QUALITY AIR, AURA, HALO, VIBE

AIR, AURA, HALO, VIBE BLUE: KEEP GOING ON ABOUT, WITH "ON" DWELL, HARP, INSIST, LINGER

DWELL, HARP, INSIST, LINGER PURPLE: STARTING WITH EUROPEAN CAPITALS BERNIE, PARISH, RIGATONI, ROMEO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Today’s random set of words remained random for quite a while, until I slowly made sense of it.

I fell for the very obvious trap, convincing myself that we were looking for angelic accoutrements – WINGS, HALO, HARP – before abandoning this quest after linking BEER, DIP and PIZZA with snack food essentials.

If a group has anything to do with food then I’ll get it, but the second I’m required to apply some actual general knowledge I flounder and this was the case today with STARTING WITH EUROPEAN CAPITALS; Paris and Rome I should have seen, but Riga, the capital of Latvia, was a stretch. And full disclosure I thought the capital of Switzerland was Zurich, not Bern.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 29 January, game #598)

YELLOW: OWNED BORE, HAD, HELD, POSSESSED

BORE, HAD, HELD, POSSESSED GREEN: THINGS YOU MIGHT DO IN YOUR SLEEP DREAM, DROOL, SNORE, TALK

DREAM, DROOL, SNORE, TALK BLUE: MOVIE SERIES WITH 2024 RELEASES ALIEN, GLADIATOR, VENOM, WICKED

ALIEN, GLADIATOR, VENOM, WICKED PURPLE: ____ HOUSE FULL, GINGERBREAD, HAUNTED, WHITE