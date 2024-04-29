NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, April 30 (game #58)

Is it just me or is Strands on a difficult run at the moment? Maybe the NYT thinks it needs to be tougher in order to draw in more players. And frustrating though it sometimes is, I definitely prefer it when it really gets me thinking.

If you're struggling with today's game then don't fret – I've got some hints for you below. Good luck!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #58) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pour it on

NYT Strands today (game #58) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • COIN • CHART • POINT • CHARD • CHEEP • DUSTY

NYT Strands today (game #58) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Added flavor

NYT Strands today (game #58) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: top, 3rd column • End: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #58) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #58, are…

MAYO

TZATZIKI

KETCHUP

SRIRACHA

AIOLI

MUSTARD

SPANGRAM: CONDIMENT

My rating: Difficult

Difficult My score: Perfect

There are two reasons why I really struggled to solve today's Strands puzzle. Firstly, several of the words have rather unusual spellings; TZATZIKI, SRIRACHA and AIOLI are the worst offenders on that front. This immediately complicates a game of Strands, because your eye (and brain) is naturally drawn towards common pairings, such as S with H or M or T. S with R, as in SRIRACHA? No, that's firmly outside of my expectations.

Secondly, I don't really like condiments. I realize this makes me an outlier among the human population (and probably compared to my dog, too, because he's a labrador and will therefore eat anything), but it's how I've always been. I like TZATZIKI, but that's it. And don't get me started on MAYO, which is the worst thing about food, full stop.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, all of that combined to make this Strands another tricky one. It was only once I spotted MAYO that I realized what 'Pour it on' referred to, which theoretically made it easier, but KETCHUP aside I had to hunt and hunt for ages to find all of the answers.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 29 April, game #57)

PINK

COMMON

SEAL

PRINCE

MEATLOAF

JEWEL

BRANDY

SPANGRAM: MUSICIANS