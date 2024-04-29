NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, April 30 (game #58)
Is it just me or is Strands on a difficult run at the moment? Maybe the NYT thinks it needs to be tougher in order to draw in more players. And frustrating though it sometimes is, I definitely prefer it when it really gets me thinking.
If you're struggling with today's game then don't fret – I've got some hints for you below. Good luck!
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #58) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pour it on
NYT Strands today (game #58) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• COIN
• CHART
• POINT
• CHARD
• CHEEP
• DUSTY
NYT Strands today (game #58) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Added flavor
NYT Strands today (game #58) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: top, 3rd column
• End: bottom, 5th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #58) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #58, are…
- MAYO
- TZATZIKI
- KETCHUP
- SRIRACHA
- AIOLI
- MUSTARD
- SPANGRAM: CONDIMENT
- My rating: Difficult
- My score: Perfect
There are two reasons why I really struggled to solve today's Strands puzzle. Firstly, several of the words have rather unusual spellings; TZATZIKI, SRIRACHA and AIOLI are the worst offenders on that front. This immediately complicates a game of Strands, because your eye (and brain) is naturally drawn towards common pairings, such as S with H or M or T. S with R, as in SRIRACHA? No, that's firmly outside of my expectations.
Secondly, I don't really like condiments. I realize this makes me an outlier among the human population (and probably compared to my dog, too, because he's a labrador and will therefore eat anything), but it's how I've always been. I like TZATZIKI, but that's it. And don't get me started on MAYO, which is the worst thing about food, full stop.
Anyway, all of that combined to make this Strands another tricky one. It was only once I spotted MAYO that I realized what 'Pour it on' referred to, which theoretically made it easier, but KETCHUP aside I had to hunt and hunt for ages to find all of the answers.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 29 April, game #57)
- PINK
- COMMON
- SEAL
- PRINCE
- MEATLOAF
- JEWEL
- BRANDY
- SPANGRAM: MUSICIANS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
