NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, October 29 (game #240)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #240) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You and me

NYT Strands today (game #240) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NAME

MESS

SITE

BIKE

DINE

FINE

NYT Strands today (game #240) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Just the two of us

NYT Strands today (game #240) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 4th column Last: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #240) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #240, are…

FRIEND

PARTNER

BESTIE

COMPANION

SIDEKICK

SPANGRAM: TOGETHERNESS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Strands is generally at its easiest when the words are all simple synonyms – and today's is one such example. There are only five words to find, because the spangram, TOGETHERNESS, is so long, and the likes of FRIEND, COMPANION and BESTIE are all pretty obvious. Finding that spangram was the hardest part of it, but even that was only the work of a minute or so.

