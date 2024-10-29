NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, October 29 (game #506)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #506) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TIMES

NEW

ROMAN

TOWN

POCKET

EAR

FRIEND

FELLOW

ATTENDING

ORIGINAL

PERFECT

RESIDENT

MINT

COUNTRYMAN

INTERN

UNUSED

NYT Connections today (game #506) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Untouched

Untouched Green: Doctor doctor

Doctor doctor Blue: Et tu?

Et tu? Purple: Blank [four equal sides]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #506) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: IN PRISTINE CONDITION

GREEN: MEDICAL ROLES

BLUE: SINGULAR NOUN IN A FAMOUS “JULIUS CAESAR” LINE

PURPLE: ___ SQUARE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #506) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #506, are…

YELLOW: IN PRISTINE CONDITION MINT, NEW, ORIGINAL, UNUSED

MINT, NEW, ORIGINAL, UNUSED GREEN: MEDICAL ROLES ATTENDING, FELLOW, INTERN, RESIDENT

ATTENDING, FELLOW, INTERN, RESIDENT BLUE: SINGULAR NOUN IN A FAMOUS “JULIUS CAESAR” LINE COUNTRYMAN, EAR, FRIEND, ROMAN

COUNTRYMAN, EAR, FRIEND, ROMAN PURPLE: ___ SQUARE PERFECT, POCKET, TIMES, TOWN

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

One thing I love about Connections is the way in which it forces you to draw upon disparate sources of knowledge. Today, for instance, I needed to know about both William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, medical roles and, um, eBay, sort of.

Green was the first to fall: ATTENDING, FELLOW, INTERN and RESIDENT all standing out as MEDICAL ROLES, possibly because I'm rewatching the excellent comedy-drama House at the moment. Then I attacked what turned out to be the yellow group; I could see that MINT, NEW, ORIGINAL and UNUSED were all examples of something being IN PRISTINE CONDITION, the kind of descriptions you get on auction sites, but PERFECT could potentially fit there too.

Eventually I had a guess at it and got it right. The other two were harder still. I focused on COUNTRYMAN, because it's not a common word with obvious connections. The presence of ROMAN and FRIEND alerted me to that famous speech, and I added EAR to complete the set.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

