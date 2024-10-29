Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, October 29 (game #1009)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1009) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1009) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #1009) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1009) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1009) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • B • S • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1009) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1009, are…

CLIFF

BURNT

SNAKY

POLYP

There are some interesting words in today's Quordle. POLYP has a very uncommon spelling, with P at both ends and a Y in position #4, and isn't a particularly widely used term (unless you have some skin in the game medically, so to speak). BURNT is a less common form of burned, although it does depend on whether you're using it as a verb or adjective, and whether you're in the UK or US (or somewhere else entirely). CLIFF is a common word, but it has those two Fs at the end. SNAKY is not particularly common as a word and contains a K, one of the least likely letters to appear.

Put it all together and you have a tricky selection to solve. I needed some inspired/very lucky guesses to get home in seven, so I'm feeling pretty pleased with myself today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1009) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1009, are…

STAMP

TAMER

CRUMP

GLAZE

