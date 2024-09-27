NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, September 28 (game #209)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #209) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Feeling good

NYT Strands today (game #209) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VINE

PINE

PHOTO

LAST

DUST

RUSE

NYT Strands today (game #209) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Inside out

NYT Strands today (game #209) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #209) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #209, are…

HAPPINESS

LOVE

GRATITUDE

PLEASURE

EXCITEMENT

SPANGRAM: EMOTIONS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My only issue with today's Strands is that the theme clue and answers all fit nicely with the idea of 'good or pleasant emotions' – but the spangram is merely EMOTIONS on its own. It's not a major problem, but it mildly annoyed me.

It's not a difficult one, even bearing that in mind. I looked for HAPPINESS at the start of the game and found it quickly, and none of the other words provided any great problems. Once again I was done in only a few minutes. I'd quite like a more difficult game soon, as it happens.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 27 September, game #208)

MOAT

WALL

DRAWBRIDGE

COURTYARD

TOWER

KEEP

TURRET

SPANGRAM: CASTLE