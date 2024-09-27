NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, September 28 (game #475)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #475) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

QUALITY

BIRTH

HOUSE

PLANT

REMOTE

LODGE

HYBRID

COMPOUND

CROSS

CRUISE

STICK

HOTEL

TOKEN

BLEND

WEDGE

DEED

NYT Connections today (game #475) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Mix

Mix Green: Place deep

Place deep Blue: Pass go

Pass go Purple: Blank [switch or button?]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #475) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPOSITE

GREEN: EMBED

BLUE: ITEMS IN A MONOPOLY BOX

PURPLE: ___ CONTROL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #475) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #475, are…

YELLOW: COMPOSITE BLEND, COMPOUND, CROSS, HYBRID

BLEND, COMPOUND, CROSS, HYBRID GREEN: EMBED LODGE, PLANT, STICK, WEDGE

LODGE, PLANT, STICK, WEDGE BLUE: ITEMS IN A MONOPOLY BOX DEED, HOTEL, HOUSE, TOKEN

DEED, HOTEL, HOUSE, TOKEN PURPLE: ___ CONTROL BIRTH, CRUISE, QUALITY, REMOTE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

My streak is now up to 23, a far cry from the days when I failed eight Connections puzzles in 15 days. This was, admittedly, a fairly easy one. I made one mistake, guessing HOTEL, HOUSE, LODGE and COMPOUND as places where you could live, but when that proved to be wrong I looked again and spotted the COMPOSITE connection that united BLEND, COMPOUND, CROSS and HYBRID.

HOUSE and HOTEL, meanwhile, went with DEED and TOKEN for a MONOPOLY-themed group, and I also solved the supposedly most difficult purple group, which was one of the NYT's favorite blank___ answers.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 27 September, game #474)

YELLOW: AREA OF HIGH GROUND BANK, DUNE, HILL, MOUND

BANK, DUNE, HILL, MOUND GREEN: SIGNIFICANCE GRAVITY, IMPORT, SUBSTANCE, WEIGHT

GRAVITY, IMPORT, SUBSTANCE, WEIGHT BLUE: ACTIONS IN FANTASY SPORTS BENCH, DRAFT, START, TRADE

BENCH, DRAFT, START, TRADE PURPLE: SCI-FI MOVIES, WITH “THE” ABYSS, FLY, MATRIX, THING