NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, November 27 (game #269)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #269) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Come fly with me

NYT Strands today (game #269) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FRONT

SHUT

WEST

PILE

SPILL

GRIND

NYT Strands today (game #269) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Have wings, will travel

NYT Strands today (game #269) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 3rd column Last: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #269) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #269, are…

FRONTIER

UNITED

VIRGIN

DELTA

SPIRIT

SOUTHWEST

SPANGRAM: AIRLINES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As with yesterday's game (see below for the answers if you missed them), this is a Strands puzzle that is perfectly acceptable but that which wasn't really one for me. I don't fly, generally, and I'm not based in the US – so the likes of UNITED, DELTA, SPIRIT and FRONTIER did not spring readily to mind. I didn't need a hint to get started, however, because I found FRONTIER by accident and once I combined that with the theme clue of 'Come fly with me' I had enough knowledge to know what was needed.

The trouble was, though I have heard of all of the AIRLINES included here, I couldn't think of them, so had to do a combination of word-searching and letter-pattern-searching until I got them all. So not the most fun, but I'm not blaming the NYT – this was just not the day for me.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 26 November, game #268)

TOTE

BARREL

MESSENGER

BUCKET

DUFFEL

CROSSBODY

SPANGRAM: HANDBAGS