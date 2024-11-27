NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, November 27 (game #535)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #535) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RUBBER

BABY

BUGGY

BUMPER

HOUSE

MIRROR

ERRATIC

TRIBUTE

SPOTTY

PLANT

PET

WEDDING

BOY

GRILLE

GLITCHY

RIM

NYT Connections today (game #535) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Breaking down

Breaking down Green: GEARS is another

GEARS is another Blue: Need looking after sometimes

Need looking after sometimes Purple: Blank [word for a musical group and other things]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #535) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NOT WORKING RELIABLY

GREEN: CAR PARTS

BLUE: WHAT A SITTER MIGHT SIT

PURPLE: ___ BAND

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #535) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #535, are…

YELLOW: NOT WORKING RELIABLY BUGGY, ERRATIC, GLITCHY, SPOTTY

BUGGY, ERRATIC, GLITCHY, SPOTTY GREEN: CAR PARTS BUMPER, GRILLE, MIRROR, RIM

BUMPER, GRILLE, MIRROR, RIM BLUE: WHAT A SITTER MIGHT SIT BABY, HOUSE, PET, PLANT

BABY, HOUSE, PET, PLANT PURPLE: ___ BAND BOY, RUBBER, TRIBUTE, WEDDING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 mistakes

I came this close [makes gesture of roughly 1 inch space] to failing again here, only to scrape home at the last gasp following the realization that I was missing an obvious connection.

Things had started off well, with yellow – NOT WORKING RELIABLY – standing out immediately. I made an incorrect guess on blue, before spotting that WHAT A SITTER MIGHT SIT applied to BABY, HOUSE, PET and PLANT. But there I stalled.

I could see that MIRROR, GRILLE and BUMPER were all CAR PARTS, but it didn't occur to me that RIM would be another. A rim is a part of a car, I guess, but it doesn't seem as integral as the others; there are rims on many things other than cars. So I went with RUBBER, thinking of tires, and when that was wrong switched tack and tried something with WEDDING, TRIBUTE and er MIRROR and BOY with the vague thought that it might be something like 'Things you would make a speech to', which was quite clearly a terrible guess and obviously wrong. So I returned to cars and this time thought a bit harder, at which point RIM seemed like it had to fit. And it did of course, but I felt like a right fool.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 26 November, game #534)

YELLOW: GOOD THINGS TO GET AT WORK BONUS, EQUITY, PROMOTION, RAISE

BONUS, EQUITY, PROMOTION, RAISE GREEN: DISREGARD DISCOUNT, FORGET, IGNORE, OVERLOOK

DISCOUNT, FORGET, IGNORE, OVERLOOK BLUE: KINDS OF CRACKERS ANIMAL, CLUB, GOLDFISH, RITZ

ANIMAL, CLUB, GOLDFISH, RITZ PURPLE: FEATURED IN “ELOISE” ELOISE, PLAZA, PUG, TURTLE