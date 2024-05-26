NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, May 26 (game #84)

And so the weekend comes to an end with another Strands game from the New York Times. It's potentially a tricky beast, as many of them are, so read on if you need some hints for it.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #84) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Beyond Nashville

NYT Strands today (game #84) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • BRAN • SAIL • SULK • BOOK • BROOK • STILL

NYT Strands today (game #84) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Walk the line

NYT Strands today (game #84) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 3rd column • Last: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #84) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #84, are…

HILL

BROOKS

CASH

PAISLEY

SWIFT

URBAN

TWAIN

SPANGRAM: COUNTRYSTARS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This is one of those Strands games where the theme clue potentially makes it very easy – but where that may not help if you don't know a lot about the subject. The subject in question is COUNTRYSTARS, as per the spangram, though whether Taylor SWIFT can really be described as a country star these days is debatable.

Fortunately for me, I'm a huge Johnny CASH fan, and though none of the other musicians listed here and on my personal playlist, I know enough about the genre that I didn't struggle to find any of them. Maybe I would have done if the spangram hadn't been so easy to locate, but with that in place much of the hard work was done.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 25 May, game #83)

TIME

STAKE

MOOSE

LEAK

CHILLY

MEET

PAIR

SERIAL

SPANGRAM: HOMOPHONES