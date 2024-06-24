NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, June 25 (game #114)

Today's Strands is a nice approachable one that shouldn't cause you too many problems – but read on if you do need a few hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #114) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Frame game

NYT Strands today (game #114) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPARSE

PLAIT

BORE

LIKE

SPIN

NINE

NYT Strands today (game #114) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Pin pals

NYT Strands today (game #114) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 3rd row • Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #114) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #114, are…

SPARE

SPLIT

STRIKE

TURKEY

LANE

PINS

ALLEY

GUTTER

SPANGRAM: BOWLING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm awful at bowling; my best score ever was about 100, I think, which would be considered a disaster for a decent player. Although that said, I am a champion at the game on Nintendo Switch / Wii, so that counts for something, right?

Anyway, my inability to knock down pins in real life didn't impact my game today, which went a lot more smoothly. I didn't spot the concept from the theme clue, which was a little obtuse, but picked up both SPARE and SPLIT by accident, and at that stage knew exactly what the remaining answers would be related to. I got the spangram next, which made the task of finding the other solutions easier still, and completed the whole thing in a lot less time than it would take to complete an actual game of bowling.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

