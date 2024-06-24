NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, June 25 (game #380)

This may be the easiest Connections puzzle for a few days, but that doesn't make it downright easy – as you'll see when you play it. There are hints below if you need them.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #380) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

UNKNOWN

FORMULA

DOORKNOB

KNIFE

TALK

FORK

RECIPE

DISH

TOPKNOT

PART

TELL

SECRET

SPLIT

TICKET

BRANCH

SPILL

NYT Connections today (game #380) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Sharing secrets

Sharing secrets Green: Share between

Share between Blue: Seen but not heard

Seen but not heard Purple: How they won

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #380) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DIVULGE, AS PRIVATE INFORMATION

GREEN: DIVIDE

BLUE: SILENT “K”

PURPLE: KEY TO SUCCESS, SO TO SPEAK

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #380) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #380, are…

YELLOW: DIVULGE, AS PRIVATE INFORMATION DISH, SPILL, TALK, TELL

DISH, SPILL, TALK, TELL GREEN: DIVIDE BRANCH, FORK, PART, SPLIT

BRANCH, FORK, PART, SPLIT BLUE: SILENT “K” DOORKNOB, KNIFE, TOPKNOT, UNKNOWN

DOORKNOB, KNIFE, TOPKNOT, UNKNOWN PURPLE: KEY TO SUCCESS, SO TO SPEAK FORMULA, RECIPE, SECRET, TICKET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I've marked this Connections puzzle as easy, but it's all relative. Connections is never easy in the way that Wordle, for instance, can be on some days. After all, there's not really an element of luck as there is there – you always need to use your brain.

As is often the case, I had to stare at the board for about five minutes before getting any idea at all about what to play. When I did spot something, it was invariably a dead end with only two possible connections, for instance SECRET and UNKNOWN or DISH and RECIPE.

Eventually, I realized that BRANCH, SPLIT and FORK could all go together, which finally gave me three for one group, then added PART to make the green 'Divide' set. DISH, SPELL, TALK and TELL all fell into place soon afterwards, leaving – you guessed it – the two more difficult groups.

It didn't actually take me long to solve them, on this occasion, with the many Ks standing out soon after and giving me blue, followed by the default purple – which I think I would have got anyway (but we'll never know…)

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 24 June, game #379)

GREEN: RESTAURANT COURSES DESSERT, MAIN, SIDE, STARTER

DESSERT, MAIN, SIDE, STARTER YELLOW: SORE TO THE TOUCH DELICATE, RAW, SENSITIVE, TENDER

DELICATE, RAW, SENSITIVE, TENDER BLUE: ANIMAL HOMOPHONES BARE, DEAR, MOUSSE, NEW

BARE, DEAR, MOUSSE, NEW PURPLE: RED ___ CARPET, DELICIOUS, MEAT, TAPE