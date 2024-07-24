NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, July 25 (game #144)

PSA: today's Strands is a toughie, unless you're familiar with the theme in question. I will say no more other than that you'll find some hints below – and you might need them today.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #144) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… All that jazz

NYT Strands today (game #144) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOUL

SOME

SINUS

WINGS

DICE

FLUNK

NYT Strands today (game #144) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Kind of blue?

NYT Strands today (game #144) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #144) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #144, are…

SWING

FUNK

FUSION

ACID

COOL

BEBOP

MODAL

RAGTIME

SPANGRAM: SUBGENRE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 hints

I'm not a jazz guy. I've tried, but it's just never happened for me. And that made today's Strands pretty darn tough.

Seriously, I needed three hints to solve it and even then had to spend a chunk of time trying permutations of letters in order to find the last couple. I have heard of most of these SUBGENRES, as the spangram would have it, but not MODAL or COOL, and I didn't know that BEBOP or RAGTIME were jazz as such.

I'd also take some issues with the spangram, which doesn't seem in any way specific to jazz; there are subgenres in almost all types of music, so why is it the spangram here?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

