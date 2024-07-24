Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, July 25 (game #913)

Today's Quordle is a middling kind of game, not too hard, not too easy. It'll challenge you, because they all do, but it's not impossible. Read on if you need some hints though.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #913) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #913) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #913) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #913) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #913) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • P • P • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #913) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #913, are…

BLURB

PENCE

PHASE

SKIMP

Two repeated letters are the only real complications in today's Quordle, but one of those is much more of a pain than the other. The repeated Bs in BLURB are not common at all; in Wordle, which is very likely to have similar probability to Quordle, there are only 13 games out of 2,309 that contain more than one B. E, on the other hand, is the most common letter to be repeated and in fact two Es are far more likely than getting one of several other letters.

Daily Sequence today (game #913) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #913, are…

TOPIC

GROUP

GRILL

DEUCE

