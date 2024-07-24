NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, July 25 (game #410)

Do I spy a slightly easier Connections puzzle? Maybe – but I still made one mistake, and there's no shame if you need a hint to help you out. Read on if so.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #410) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WAX

MUMMY

GIFT

ANCHOR

BURRITO

PRESENT

CLAY

PAPYRUS

SPRAIN

FLAIR

MODERATE

TALENT

INSTINCT

PARCHMENT

HOST

FACULTY

NYT Connections today (game #410) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Just add stylus

Just add stylus Green: Small screen star

Small screen star Blue: Innate

Innate Purple: We got it covered

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #410) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ANCIENT WRITING SURFACES

GREEN: LEAD, AS A TV PROGRAM

BLUE: NATURAL ABILITY

PURPLE: WRAPPED THINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #410) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #410, are…

YELLOW: ANCIENT WRITING SURFACES CLAY, PAPYRUS, PARCHMENT, WAX

CLAY, PAPYRUS, PARCHMENT, WAX GREEN: LEAD, AS A TV PROGRAM ANCHOR, HOST, MODERATE, PRESENT

ANCHOR, HOST, MODERATE, PRESENT BLUE: NATURAL ABILITY FACULTY, FLAIR, INSTINCT, TALENT

FACULTY, FLAIR, INSTINCT, TALENT PURPLE: WRAPPED THINGS BURRITO, GIFT, MUMMY, SPRAIN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

There was more classic misdirection from the NYT in today's Connections puzzle, and it cost me a guess early on. I put together GIFT, TALENT, INSTINCT and FLAIR but GIFT was not something that went with the others (even though it could have done). Nor did it go with PRESENT, which was instead used in the context of 'LEAD, AS A TV PROGRAM', together with ANCHOR, HOST and MODERATE.

Instead, GIFT was part of the purple group, which for once I solved myself rather than only getting it by default. This was a rather nice one of 'WRAPPED THINGS', together with BURRITO, MUMMY and SPRAIN; you couldn't get a more diverse Connections group, but also one that totally makes sense once you solved it.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

