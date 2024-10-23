NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, October 24 (game #235)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #235) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… My cup of tea

NYT Strands today (game #235) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PACE

COAL

SALE

CHAIN

SAME

MACE

NYT Strands today (game #235) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • 'Hot' drink

NYT Strands today (game #235) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #235) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #235, are…

PEPPER

ANISE

CINNAMON

CLOVE

CARDAMOM

NUTMEG

SPANGRAM: MASALACHAI

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I realize that this confession might get me kicked out of my home nation, the UK, but I have never drunk tea. Not a single cup has ever passed my lips – which meant I was at an ever greater disadvantage today than some will be.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even setting aside my own drinking habits, this Strands puzzle is strangely specific. Why MASALACHAI? We've previously had one Strands game about coffee, with the likes of MOCHA and LATTE, but even though I don't drink that either I was at least able to make informed guesses based on just having lived in a world in which other people regularly do drink it. But the theme here isn't 'types of tea' – with ginseng or green or breakfast or whatever – it's specifically the ingredients for masala chai. That may well be very popular, but if you don't drink it, you're a bit stuck.

Fortunately I only needed one hint. I spotted PEPPER by accident, then asked Strands to give me a clue and got ANISE. Though I still had no idea what the spangram might be, I had a strong hunch that the other answers would be spices, so found the likes of CARDAMOM and NUTMEG by trial and error. That left the spangram, which revealed itself on the board to make up for my lack of knowledge in this subject.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 23 October, game #234)

STOP

MERGE

CONSTRUCTION

YIELD

BUMP

DETOUR

SPANGRAM: TRAFFICSIGNS