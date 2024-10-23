NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, October 24 (game #501)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #501) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ADIEU

FORTUNE TELLER

SLATE

CRANE

AUDIO

TEMPS

AIRPLANE

GAMES

PROGRAM

NEWS

FAN

PAIN

COOKING

SCHEDULE

BELLE

BILL

NYT Connections today (game #501) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Run of shows

Run of shows Green: Look inside

Look inside Blue: Fold don't twist

Fold don't twist Purple: Qu'est-ce que c'est?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #501) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LINEUP

GREEN: NYT OFFERINGS

BLUE: THINGS MADE BY FOLDING PAPER

PURPLE: FRENCH WORDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #501) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #501, are…

YELLOW: LINEUP BILL, PROGRAM, SCHEDULE, SLATE

BILL, PROGRAM, SCHEDULE, SLATE GREEN: NYT OFFERINGS AUDIO, COOKING, GAMES, NEWS

AUDIO, COOKING, GAMES, NEWS BLUE: THINGS MADE BY FOLDING PAPER AIRPLANE, CRANE, FAN, FORTUNE TELLER

AIRPLANE, CRANE, FAN, FORTUNE TELLER PURPLE: FRENCH WORDS ADIEU, BELLE, PAIN, TEMPS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I wonder how many Connections players also play Wordle? I'd guess that the crossover is pretty high – in fact, I'd wager that almost everyone who plays this game also tries to solve that one each day too. And with that in mind, I wonder how many made the mistake that I did today and played four Wordle start words as a group.

It's hardly surprising that people would be thrown off the scent here. ADIEU, CRANE, SLATE and AUDIO absolutely make sense as a group, because they are the two most popular start words and the two best (according to WordleBot, the NYT's in-game helper tool). But no, this was some classic NYT misdirection. Instead, SLATE went with BILL, PROGRAM and SCHEDULE to make LINEUP, the easiest group, while AUDIO went with COOKING, GAMES and NEWS to make NYT OFFERINGS (green). At least that one was still NYT-related, eh?

With those out of the way it was all a lot easier, and I spotted the French words group of ADIEU, BELLE, PAIN and TEMPS to complete the set without the need to solve blue. That one was THINGS MADE BY FOLDING PAPER, which I honestly don't think I would have got on my own.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 23 October, game #500)

YELLOW: YELLOW ___ CAB, JACKET, JOURNALISM, PAGES

CAB, JACKET, JOURNALISM, PAGES GREEN: GREEN ___ BERET, GOBLIN, SALAD, THUMB

BERET, GOBLIN, SALAD, THUMB BLUE: BLUE ___ JAY, JEANS, MOON, WHALE

JAY, JEANS, MOON, WHALE PURPLE: PURPLE ___ HAZE, HEART, PROSE, RAIN