Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, October 24 (game #1004)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1004) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1004) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #1004) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1004) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1004) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • D • R • C • L

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1004) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1004, are…

DAIRY

RALLY

CURLY

LABEL

This was a remarkably straightforward Quordle for me, despite the repeated letters in both RALLY and LABEL. All four words are very common, as are all 10 letters that are used here. And it's that final point that probably made the most difference today; most Quordles use a far greater number of distinct characters, for instance yesterday's had 12 and Tuesday's was at 14. Nine out of the 10 were in my three start words, too, with B the only letter I had to add to the mix. With three of the answers ending in a Y, two of them ending in LY and five Ls overall, if you simply played by probability today you'll have been fine.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1004) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1004, are…

GUISE

MOVIE

ANGST

CLASS

