NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, September 23 (game #204)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #204) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Gnaw-it-alls

NYT Strands today (game #204) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PINE

LANE

CHIC

STUD

STUDIO

MAST

NYT Strands today (game #204) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • House of mouse!

NYT Strands today (game #204) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #204) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #204, are…

HAMSTER

MUSKRAT

SQUIRREL

CHINCHILLA

PORCUPINE

SPANGRAM: RODENTS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I'm rather annoyed at myself for not getting a perfect score today, because this is another fairly easy Strands puzzle from the NYT. But I needed another hint to get going, with no answers standing out despite the (in hindsight) relatively obvious theme clue. The frustrating thing is that 'Gnaw-it-alls' did suggest an animal to me, and I looked for beaver – which seemed the most obvious example. But that wasn't there and I used a hint to get started.

Once I had that first word (HAMSTER) it all became a lot easier. MUSKRAT and SQUIRREL were simple, the spangram even more so, and though the final two were more difficult, in large part due to their spellings, I completed the game in only about five minutes.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 22 September, game #203)

BRAIN

LIVER

HEART

KIDNEYS

STOMACH

LUNGS

SPANGRAM: INTERNALORGANS