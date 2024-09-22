NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, September 23 (game #470)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #470) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHIP

BED

ROUGH

PATCH

ROCKY

STITCH

PARALLEL

UNEVEN

RUGGED

SOUTH

AMUSEMENT

PLOT

NATIONAL

PARCEL

SCRATCHY

BUMPY

NYT Connections today (game #470) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Land that isn't flat

Land that isn't flat Green: Land that can be used for gardening

Land that can be used for gardening Blue: Another could be Tom

Another could be Tom Purple: Blank [open green space]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #470) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NOT SMOOTH, AS TERRAIN

GREEN: BIT OF LAND FOR GROWING

BLUE: MEMBER OF A CARTOON DUO

PURPLE: ___ PARK

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #470) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #470, are…

YELLOW: NOT SMOOTH, AS TERRAIN BUMPY, ROUGH, RUGGED, UNEVEN

BUMPY, ROUGH, RUGGED, UNEVEN GREEN: BIT OF LAND FOR GROWING BED, PARCEL, PATCH, PLOT

BED, PARCEL, PATCH, PLOT BLUE: MEMBER OF A CARTOON DUO CHIP, ROCKY, SCRATCHY, STITCH

CHIP, ROCKY, SCRATCHY, STITCH PURPLE: ___ PARK AMUSEMENT, NATIONAL, PARALLEL, SOUTH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This might be the easiest Connections puzzle in weeks – to the extent that I solved the blue and purple groups first, in about two minutes flat.

I got blue first, with the word SCRATCHY immediately standing out due to my love of The Simpsons (classic era, obviously; we're talking seasons 3-9, no more). As soon as I spotted that SCRATCH and ROCKY were also there that connection became clear, and similarly AMUSEMENT and NATIONAL instantly led me to the usually difficult purple group, ___PARK. Yellow and green were slightly harder, in my experience, but only slightly; this was not a Connections game to fret over.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

