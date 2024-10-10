NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, October 11 (game #222)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #222) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Let's experiment

NYT Strands today (game #222) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PEEL

BLARE

BARE

MEET

MOTE

MORE

NYT Strands today (game #222) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Elemental place

NYT Strands today (game #222) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 4th column Last: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #222) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #222, are…

BEAKER

FLASK

PIPETTE

GOGGLES

THERMOMETER

SPANGRAM: CHEMISTRYLAB

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Ah, the CHEMISTRYLAB. The pop of hydrogen/oxygen, the flash of magnesium, the smell of burning hair from someone getting too close to the Bunsen burner… those were the days. Fortunately, there's a lot less risk involved in solving Strands. And that's particularly true today, because it's likely to be an easy one for most people.

The second I saw the theme clue of 'Let's experiment' I thought 'Science!' and knew what would be expected here. And I was right, with BEAKER and FLASK, my first two, confirming the concept. After that it was a simple matter of thinking back to those days spent messing around with potassium, phosphorus and all the other chemicals I should probably never have been allowed near at the age of 13…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

