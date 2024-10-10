NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, October 11 (game #488)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #488) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NERVE

SPLASH

EXTRA

RELISH

GRAVY

TREASURE

SAUCE

DIP

DIVE

BONUS

VALUE

BRASS

FROSTING

CHEEK

SWIM

SAVOR

NYT Connections today (game #488) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Really like

Really like Green: Don't forget the water wings

Don't forget the water wings Blue: Something more

Something more Purple: Impertinence

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #488) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CHERISH

GREEN: QUICK JUMP IN THE POOL

BLUE: ADDITIONAL BENEFIT

PURPLE: BRASHNESS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #488) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #488, are…

YELLOW: CHERISH RELISH, SAVOR, TREASURE, VALUE

RELISH, SAVOR, TREASURE, VALUE GREEN: QUICK JUMP IN THE POOL DIP, DIVE, SPLASH, SWIM

DIP, DIVE, SPLASH, SWIM BLUE: ADDITIONAL BENEFIT BONUS, EXTRA, FROSTING, GRAVY

BONUS, EXTRA, FROSTING, GRAVY PURPLE: BRASHNESS BRASS, CHEEK, NERVE, SAUCE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's always nice to finish the week with a simple Connections game, so I greatly enjoyed today's instalment. It wasn't so easy that I didn't have to use my brain at all – it's never that straightforward – but it wasn't one where any of the individual groups were particularly complex, and there weren't too many red herrings.

There were some of course; I nearly put one together with SAUCE, DIP, RELISH and GRAVY, which might have made some kind of food-based group, albeit not a particularly consistent one. But that aside they were all fairly obvious, and all were essentially synonyms, with no complicated hidden connections to worry about.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

