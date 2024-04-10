NYT Strands today — hints, answers and Spangram for Wednesday, April 10 (game #38)

By Marc McLaren
published

Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:

It's time for your daily dose of NYT Strands hints, plus all of the answers including the always-tricky Spangram.

Strands is the New York Times' new word game, and if there's any justice it will be as successful as Wordle, because it's great fun.

However, it's always pretty hard, so if you find yourself searching for today's Wordle answer, you'll probably need some hints for this game too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #38) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… In closing

NYT Strands today (game #38) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today?

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RAGE

GEARS

WAGON

THING

RISE

SLAIN

NYT Strands today (game #38) - hint #3 - Spangram

What is a hint for today's Spangram?

That's all from me!

NYT Strands today (game #38) - hint #4 - Spangram position

Where does today's Spangram start and end?

Start: left, 6th row

End: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #38) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 38 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #38, are…

  • THANKS
  • CHEERS
  • BEST
  • REGARDS
  • SINCERELY
  • ALWAYS
  • SPANGRAM: SIGNINGOFF
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: Perfect

This was one of those games that started off easy but quickly got a lot more difficult. I found my first answer, THANKS, very quickly; I spotted the N and K together near the top left and A was the only vowel close to them, which gave me ANK. It wasn't much more tricky to find THANKS after that.

Given that the Theme clue was In closing, it was pretty obvious what kind of words I was now looking for – although I didn't initially work out that they would all be written sign offs. CHEERS and BEST were easy additions, and after that I had to wrack my brain for other ending phrases. It took me a while to find SINCERELY, but that led rather quickly to ALWAYS.

After that, however, I was stuck. I could sign that SIGN or SIGNOFF were options, but neither gave me the Spangram. Eventually I stumbled upon REGARDS, the last of the standard answers, and with that in place I worked out that it was SIGNINGOFF, not SIGNOFF, and solved today's STRANDS without using any hints.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 9 April, game #37)

  • RAVEN
  • PATRIOT
  • TITAN
  • COWBOY
  • PANTHER
  • DOLPHIN
  • SPANGRAM: TEAMPLAYERS

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

