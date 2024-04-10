NYT Strands today — hints, answers and Spangram for Wednesday, April 10 (game #38)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
It's time for your daily dose of NYT Strands hints, plus all of the answers including the always-tricky Spangram.
Strands is the New York Times' new word game, and if there's any justice it will be as successful as Wordle, because it's great fun.
However, it's always pretty hard, so if you find yourself searching for today's Wordle answer, you'll probably need some hints for this game too.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #38) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… In closing
NYT Strands today (game #38) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• RAGE
• GEARS
• WAGON
• THING
• RISE
• SLAIN
NYT Strands today (game #38) - hint #3 - Spangram
What is a hint for today's Spangram?
• That's all from me!
NYT Strands today (game #38) - hint #4 - Spangram position
Where does today's Spangram start and end?
• Start: left, 6th row
• End: right, 6th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #38) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #38, are…
- THANKS
- CHEERS
- BEST
- REGARDS
- SINCERELY
- ALWAYS
- SPANGRAM: SIGNINGOFF
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
This was one of those games that started off easy but quickly got a lot more difficult. I found my first answer, THANKS, very quickly; I spotted the N and K together near the top left and A was the only vowel close to them, which gave me ANK. It wasn't much more tricky to find THANKS after that.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Given that the Theme clue was In closing, it was pretty obvious what kind of words I was now looking for – although I didn't initially work out that they would all be written sign offs. CHEERS and BEST were easy additions, and after that I had to wrack my brain for other ending phrases. It took me a while to find SINCERELY, but that led rather quickly to ALWAYS.
After that, however, I was stuck. I could sign that SIGN or SIGNOFF were options, but neither gave me the Spangram. Eventually I stumbled upon REGARDS, the last of the standard answers, and with that in place I worked out that it was SIGNINGOFF, not SIGNOFF, and solved today's STRANDS without using any hints.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 9 April, game #37)
- RAVEN
- PATRIOT
- TITAN
- COWBOY
- PANTHER
- DOLPHIN
- SPANGRAM: TEAMPLAYERS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).
Most Popular
By Craig Hale
By Rowan Davies