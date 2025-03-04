Ray-Ban and Meta just teased new limited-edition smart glasses – but they'll be in frustratingly short supply

Meta announces new limited-edition Ray-Ban Meta glasses

They’re launching sometime in March

A promo image suggests numbers will be limited to just 3,600 units

Meta has announced that new “limited-edition Ray-Ban Meta glasses” are set to land this month, with promo images suggesting they’ll be transparent just like the previous limited-edition design it launched – but expect them to be even harder to get your hands on.

Beyond a look at the Ray-Ban logo on a clear-ish frame that shows off the hardware inside the smart specs, we know relatively little about the design. The previous clear frames used the Wayfarer frame type, but this new run could get the Skyler or Headliner design, which have more rounded lenses, although our money is on a bold new design like the frames A$AP Rocky – Ray-Ban’s new Creative Director – just unveiled at Milan Fashion Week – which would tally with the “straight from the runway” comment in Meta’s promotional material for the new limited-edition specs.

We also don’t know if these specs will come with the same limited-edition black case as the previous edition, instead of the standard brown, though we hope they do.

Expect a challenge at checkout

Can't get clear pair? The colored translucent options also look great (Image credit: Meta)

Adding to the list of unknown is that Meta has yet to reveal a price. Given that the previous limited model cost $429 – which is about $100 more than the standard translucent frames – we expect this new design will also be pricier than standard Ray-Ban smart glasses, and perhaps even pricier than the previous limited design.

We say that because while Meta’s last limited run consisted of 7,500 pairs, this time it’s only making 3,600 – at least, that’s what '0001/3600' printed on the frames in the promo image on its website is suggesting. Given the even more limited supply, Meta may choose to bump the price up, so if you’re keen to pick up a pair for yourself you’ll want to act fast when they drop.

There's no precise release date to mark on your calendars, though there is a 'Notify me' button on the website if you want to get an update when the glasses go live –just be prepared to go home empty handed.

Scalpers are showing that they’re still in full force in 2025 by ruining limited drops for tech, and there’s a good chance they’ll strike again here. There may also be scammers around looking to take advantage of the hype if stock does run dry – so be careful buying glasses claiming to be the limited edition Ray-Bans from unofficial stores and resellers.

