Ray-Ban and Meta just teased new limited-edition smart glasses – but they'll be in frustratingly short supply

News
By
published

Ray-Ban and Meta have another 3,600 pairs of clear specs on the way

The new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses show a translucent design.
(Image credit: Meta / Ray-Ban)
  • Meta announces new limited-edition Ray-Ban Meta glasses
  • They’re launching sometime in March
  • A promo image suggests numbers will be limited to just 3,600 units

Meta has announced that new “limited-edition Ray-Ban Meta glasses” are set to land this month, with promo images suggesting they’ll be transparent just like the previous limited-edition design it launched – but expect them to be even harder to get your hands on.

Beyond a look at the Ray-Ban logo on a clear-ish frame that shows off the hardware inside the smart specs, we know relatively little about the design. The previous clear frames used the Wayfarer frame type, but this new run could get the Skyler or Headliner design, which have more rounded lenses, although our money is on a bold new design like the frames A$AP Rocky – Ray-Ban’s new Creative Director – just unveiled at Milan Fashion Week – which would tally with the “straight from the runway” comment in Meta’s promotional material for the new limited-edition specs.

We also don’t know if these specs will come with the same limited-edition black case as the previous edition, instead of the standard brown, though we hope they do.

Expect a challenge at checkout

RayBan Meta Smart Glasses

Can't get clear pair? The colored translucent options also look great (Image credit: Meta)

Adding to the list of unknown is that Meta has yet to reveal a price. Given that the previous limited model cost $429 – which is about $100 more than the standard translucent frames – we expect this new design will also be pricier than standard Ray-Ban smart glasses, and perhaps even pricier than the previous limited design.

We say that because while Meta’s last limited run consisted of 7,500 pairs, this time it’s only making 3,600 – at least, that’s what '0001/3600' printed on the frames in the promo image on its website is suggesting. Given the even more limited supply, Meta may choose to bump the price up, so if you’re keen to pick up a pair for yourself you’ll want to act fast when they drop.

There's no precise release date to mark on your calendars, though there is a 'Notify me' button on the website if you want to get an update when the glasses go live –just be prepared to go home empty handed.

Scalpers are showing that they’re still in full force in 2025 by ruining limited drops for tech, and there’s a good chance they’ll strike again here. There may also be scammers around looking to take advantage of the hype if stock does run dry – so be careful buying glasses claiming to be the limited edition Ray-Bans from unofficial stores and resellers.

You might also like

See more Computing News
Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Senior Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about virtual reality augmented reality
The Meta Aria Gen 2 with its sensors exploding out from the frame

Meta's new smart glasses come with some much-needed upgrades to their battery and sensors
A person wearing the RayNeo Air 3s glasses while striking a cool pose

RayNeo’s cheap smart glasses announcement is what I've been waiting for
PSV Eindhoven forward Luuk de Jong and PSV Eindhoven forward Ivan Perisic play ahead of the PSV vs Arsenal Champions League last 16 match on March 4, 2025 (Photo by Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PSV vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game online, worldwide streaming info, kick off time
See more latest
Most Popular
Polish space agency says it was hit by a cyberattack
OnePlus Watch 3
The OnePlus Watch 2 won't get Wear OS 5 until Q3 of this year, and the news for the OnePlus Watch 3 is even worse
A MacBook Air on the left, showing the macOS lock screen, and the iPad Air in two sizes on the left, showing an abstract wallpaper
New MacBook Air launch expected imminently – all the latest news and rumors live
PCI Express bus interface connector, x16, x8, x4, x1, on the computer motherboard
AMD warns its RX 9070 GPUs are strictly ‘UEFI-only’ – and if that sounds worrying, don’t panic, it probably doesn’t affect you
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Worried your Nvidia RTX 5080, 5090 or 5070 Ti isn't performing as well as it should? CPU-Z can now check your GPU for missing ROPs
An armed man walks away from a muscle car
Rockstar acquires studio behind Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition upgrades and L.A. Noire re-releases
An image of a doctor showing a patient a medical record
Microsoft unveils Dragon Copilot voice-activated AI assistant for doctors
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
New Google Pixel 9a leaks tease color options, and satellite connectivity to take on the iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
iPhone 16e teardown reveals major battery bonus – and repairability that matches the iPhone 16 series
BleeQup ranger smart glasses
BleeqUp's new 4-in-1 cycling glasses come with an AI-powered camera, one-tap video editing and a walkie-talkie feature