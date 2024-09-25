Meta announces Orion, its first fully functional AR glasses protype

News
By
published

The Ray-Ban smart glasses have got nothing on Orion

Meta&#039;s Orion glasses being built using a screwdrive
(Image credit: Future)

At Meta Connect 2024 Mark Zuckerberg gave us our first look at Meta's first fully functioning holographic glasses codenamed Orion.

This is a breaking story, as we learn more we'll be updating this article.

Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Senior Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.