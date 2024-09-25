Meta Connect 2024 live reporting – will we finally see the Quest 3S and Meta AR glasses?

Meta Connect 2024 is almost here. At 1pm ET / 6pm BST today – or 3am AEST on September 26 for those of you in Australia – Mark Zuckerberg’s opening keynote will begin and likely showcase plenty of hardware and software updates

We don’t know precisely what will be demoed but based on previous year’s Connects, and several leaks, we expect to see Meta AI upgrades, Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses updates (maybe even AR glasses), and the big one: the Meta Quest 3S.

This follow-up VR headset isn’t exciting because it’s a new high-end, high-performance model; instead it’s expected to be a super affordable alternative to the Meta Quest 3 and could help to make VR more accessible should the rumors about it prove correct.

Here in this live blog of the event we’ll be getting you prepared for the sort of announcements we might see, as well as taking you through the opening keynote reveal by reveal as it happens.