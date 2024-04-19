The Meta Quest 2 has received another permanent price drop to just $199

The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset has just received another staggering - and permanent - price drop.

As detailed in an official Meta blog post, those who have been holding out on Meta Quest 2 can now purchase the 128GB model for $199 / £199, either from Meta's own website or at online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Currys. You can now expect this price to remain this way too, and it won't bounce back up to its previous retail price of $249 / £249. This means that the 128GB version is now permanently matching fantastic prices that were previously only available as temporary discounts.

While some retailers aren't offering the new reduced price quite yet, here's a quick overview of some of the current Meta Quest 2 prices in your region:

On top of this, a range of the best Meta Quest 2 accessories have also seen substantial price cuts. The Elite Strap with Battery is now just $44.99 / £44.99 (was $89.99 / $84.99), the Active Pack has dropped to $29.99 / £29.99 (was $59.99 / £59.99) and you can pick up the official carrying case for only $19.99 / £19.99 (was $44.99 / £44.99).

This swathe of price drops now makes the Meta Quest 2 far and away the most affordable of the best VR headsets on the market, and the aggressive slashing of official accessory prices is excellent news if you're looking for a more robust VR experience.

Overall, these permanent price cuts are very welcome especially for those looking to buy into VR for the first time. It's typically a very expensive hobby, and when you factor in the sky-high prices of headsets like PSVR 2 and Valve Index, $199 / £199 for a headset that's entirely standalone and has a massive library of games is an enticing prospect.

While PSVR 2 is set to receive PC support sometime this year, there's still no price drop in sight for Sony's excellent - yet very expensive - VR headset. And as it still requires the use of the PlayStation 5 console at present, we'd certainly suggest checking out this round of Quest 2 price drops for first-time VR buyers.

