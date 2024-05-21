Meta Quest 3 Lite leak suggests it’ll pack the Quest 3’s brain into the Quest 2’s body

Meta may still be remaining schtum about the Meta Quest 3 Lite (or the Quest 3s, as some rumors are calling it), but that hasn’t stopped leaks from seeping out into the public sphere. The latest info dump tells us seemingly everything about the budget-friendly hardware’s technical specifications.

These latest details come via @Lunayian on Twitter who claims to “have seen multiple devkits and spoken to several people familiar with the device.” They then include an infographic that outlines the details they “feel comfortable sharing.”

Exclusive: Meta Quest 3s (preliminary naming)Project Codenames: Ventura, PantherI have seen multiple devkits and spoken to several people familiar with the device. Here are all the things I have learned and feel comfortable sharing in a single infographic: pic.twitter.com/OFFURqVODSMay 20, 2024

In many ways this Meta Quest 3 alternative shares a lot of similarities with the original. Chiefly, it boasts a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm, the same tracking ring-less controllers, and the same two 4MP RGB passthrough cameras from full-color mixed reality.

But you would notice some downgrades borrowed from the Quest 2. This includes the screen resolution which is just 1,832 x 1,920 pixels per eye rather than the Quest 3’s 2,064 × 2,208 pixels; a bulky fresnel lens system instead of the Quest 3’s slimmer pancake lenses; and rather than gradual IPD (InterPupillary Distance) adjustments we've returned to the Quest 2’s three set positions.

Basically, this leak suggests the Quest 3 Lite has the Quest 3’s brain, and the Quest 2’s body.

The Quest 2's bulk could make a comeback (Image credit: Shutterstock / agencies)

One key detail we’re still missing is the price.

According to previous leaks the Quest 3 Lite will be cheaper than the Meta Quest 3 – something supported by the specs leaked here – but it’s unclear exactly how much it will cost.

Adopting the Oculus Quest 2’s launch price of $299 / £299 / AU$479 seems most likely, but given the Quest 3 Lite offers most of the Quest 3’s upgrades we wouldn’t be shocked if the Lite landed somewhere around $399 / £399 / AU$639 – in between the Quest 2 and Quest 3 launches (the Quest 3 costs $499 / £479 / AU$799).

One thing we can say with some confidence is the Quest 2’s current $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$359.99 price is almost certainly far too low for this rumored upcoming model – so if you’re after a super-cheap VR headset the Quest 2 might be your best bet while it’s available. Although given we’re starting to see more and more Quest 3 exclusives, it might not be the best long-term buy.

Wait before you buy a Quest 2

As we always recommend, you should take this rumor with a pinch of salt. Until Meta announces the Quest 3 Lite, Quest 3s, or whatever it chooses to call it, we don’t know when or if this budget-friendly VR headset will launch.

But it seems very likely that something is on the way – and I have a feeling we might see it soon as Meta usually hosts a June gaming showcase, which could be the perfect place to announce this new device.

If you’re looking to buy one of the best VR headsets, I'd recommend waiting – unless you’re dead set on getting a Meta Quest 3. That’s doubly true if the headset you have your sights set on is the Quest 2 as this Lite model looks set to beat it in the most important ways and hopefully won’t break the bank either.