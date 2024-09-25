Meta AI adds a voice mode featuring celebrities like John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell
Now you can talk to Facebook and Instagram and it will answer back
Meta Connect 2024 is up and running and Mark Zuckerberg has just announced some impressive updates to Meta AI, the chatbot you can find inside its popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram. One of the most impressive features he has just announced is the addition of a voice mode to Meta AI that works across all its social media apps.
Right now it seems like every big tech company is adding voice mode to their AI, and Meta AI isn’t being left behind. Voice mode means that you can hold a conversation with your smartphone and it will answer back in a human-like manner, using AI to generate the responses. While it's talking you can see a circular image on the screen that looks similar to Siri or ChatGPT's new Advanced Voice Mode.
John Cena is there, but you can't see him
Thanks to the latest Meta AI update you’ll be able to talk to your smartphone in Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram DM. What’s more, Meta AI will respond to you in the voice of one of your favorite celebrities! The selection of voices available includes Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key, and Kristen Bell. So, you’ll be able to keep John Cena in your pocket, if you like.
Meta AI is used by 400 million people with 185 million people using it across Meta’s social media apps each week, so this move is putting voice mode in the hands of an incredible number of people. Meta AI’s voice mode rolls out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand over the next month.
You might also like...
- Meta might soon cut the Meta Quest 3 price and discontinue the 128GB model
- Meta showcases the hardware that will power recommendations for Facebook and Instagram — low-cost RISC-V cores and mainstream LPDDR5 memory are at the heart of its MTIA recommendation inference CPU
- Meta admits it scraped all Australian Facebook posts since 2007 to train its AI
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.