Meta AI adds a voice mode featuring celebrities like John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell

Meta Connect 2024 is up and running and Mark Zuckerberg has just announced some impressive updates to Meta AI, the chatbot you can find inside its popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram. One of the most impressive features he has just announced is the addition of a voice mode to Meta AI that works across all its social media apps.

Right now it seems like every big tech company is adding voice mode to their AI, and Meta AI isn’t being left behind. Voice mode means that you can hold a conversation with your smartphone and it will answer back in a human-like manner, using AI to generate the responses. While it's talking you can see a circular image on the screen that looks similar to Siri or ChatGPT's new Advanced Voice Mode.

John Cena is there, but you can't see him

(Image credit: Meta AI)

Thanks to the latest Meta AI update you’ll be able to talk to your smartphone in Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram DM. What’s more, Meta AI will respond to you in the voice of one of your favorite celebrities! The selection of voices available includes Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key, and Kristen Bell. So, you’ll be able to keep John Cena in your pocket, if you like.

Meta AI is used by 400 million people with 185 million people using it across Meta’s social media apps each week, so this move is putting voice mode in the hands of an incredible number of people. Meta AI’s voice mode rolls out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand over the next month.

You might also like...