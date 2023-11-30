These are the 5 best Christmas streaming gifts for a budding TikTok or YouTube star

With the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals now behind us, Christmas is fast approaching. The holiday season can be an overwhelming and expensive time - so to help, I've picked some great gift ideas that are currently on sale.

For this roundup, I've focused on great accessories and devices that any budding YouTuber or TikTok star would love.

Streaming and content creation are becoming ever more popular, especially among younger people. And it's a great way to make new friends, learn more skills and share your creativity with the world.

So, read on for my picks of the best streaming gifts. Each one is currently on sale, so you'll be able to save some much-needed money as well! Just make sure that the person you buy these for remembers you when they are rich and famous!

Today's best live streaming gift deals

Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Mic: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

One of the best investments you can make to your live streaming setup is getting a good microphone, and this one is excellent, offering superb sound and build quality, and plenty of features that can help make your broadcasts sound their best. Thanks to this early Holiday season deal, you get 42% off, making it a great gift idea.

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: was $ 99.99 now $50 at Amazon

Razer makes some excellent streaming tech, and its Kiyo webcam is a great gift for budding streamers. It films at 1080p at 30fps, or 720p at 60fps, and it has a built-in ring light to help brighten up footage. It's also compatible with all the major streaming software and platforms including OBS, Twitch and YouTube - and at the moment it has a massive 50% discount!

Elgato Stream Deck Mini: was $7 9.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This little gadget can make your streams look much more professional, but allowing you to set up shortcuts that can launch apps and perform tasks, such as zooming the camera or stopping recording, with ease, and the LED buttons can be configured to show easy-to-remember icons. This is the smaller version of the Stream Deck, making it a great gift for begginers.

HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

A decent headset is an essential tool for streamers and content creators, and this wired one from HyperX sounds great, looks good on camera and is well built as well. A detachable microphone will be handy if you don't want to buy a standalone mic, and ahead of the Holiday season, it's 50% off.

Weilisi 10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

If the budding streamer in your life is using their smartphone to record and broadcast, then this handy tripod will make a great gift. Its selfie light will illuminate you in a variety of brightness levels and colors, and it comes with a wireless remote control for starting and stopping recording on your smartphone remotely. It's also currently 40% off.

Any of the above products will make a great gift for anyone you know who is interested in content creation and online streaming.

If you're not in the US, check out the best deals below: