I'm a Mac mini user, and these are the three best Logitech peripherals you can buy right now

I’ve been a Mac mini user for a couple of years now, and I absolutely love it - so much so that I don’t think I could ever go back to Windows . While I love my Mac, I absolutely cannot stand Apple’s own peripherals, like the Magic Keyboard and especially the Magic Mouse. That’s not to say they’re awful - I just need heartier, more practical tech to get me through the workday and my weekend projects.

So, I’m going to run you through my favorite peripherals right now. They’re all from Logitech - who have historically made some great Mac-compatible hardware - and I’m starting to think that Apple should consider outsourcing its Mac accessories…

Logitech Lift for Mac Mouse

(Image credit: Future)

I first reviewed the Logitech Lift at the start of last year and it's been my only at-home mouse ever since. I was first a little perplexed by the odd shell shape, but as soon as I started using it I was incredibly grateful for the ergonomic design, which took away any discomfort I would’ve felt from using a mouse all day. You don’t often consider that your hand placement when you’re using a mouse can contribute to wrist strain, and I only really noticed when it went away.

I gave the Logitech Lift mouse a stellar four and a half stars in our review, and I stand by that score a year later. The battery life promise is an astounding two years, and I can verify now I still haven’t had to change the battery despite using it regularly. This one-handed productivity machine also offers near-silent but satisfying clicks, with loads of customization options in the Logitech app.

It has your standard right and left click buttons on the right-hand side, and two buttons where your thumb would rest that you can set to any control your heart desires. I currently have my two buttons set to scroll up or down when I’m reading documents and the ‘forward’ and ‘back’ buttons when I’m browsing the web. Oh, and I don’t have to flip it upside down to charge it - looking at you, Magic Mouse.

I should add that if you’ve got larger hands, this may not be the mouse for you due to the relatively compact design that expects you to wrap your whole hand around it. I have relatively small hands and I find it super comfortable, so keep that in mind!



MX Mechanical mini for Mac

(Image credit: Future)

This is another peripheral I’ve been using for a couple of years now that I couldn’t live without. I really dislike Apple’s Magic Keyboard; I find the keys are too flat and the typing experience just feels a bit shallow and odd. I like a little bit of physical feedback while I type, and while many people enjoy a near-silent typing experience I find Apple’s membrane keyboard to be a little boring. Plus, as someone who frequently gets her nails done and can be a bit of a clumsy typer, it’s just not the right fit for me.



That's where the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini comes in - not only is the minimalist design chic, but it offers just the right amount of typing feedback while I’m hammering away at the keys. It’s perfect for remote or hybrid workers who don’t want to clutter up their desks with huge, heavy keyboards and need something they can throw into a backpack on their office days.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini earned a respectable four stars in our review, boasting a good battery life and the ability to connect to three different devices at once, switching between them with ease. It’s pretty versatile for games as well - you may not find it in our list of best gaming keyboards, but if you’re casually playing Overwatch 2 or Palworld you’ll be pretty happy with it.

Logitech C920 Webcam

(Image credit: Future)

This webcam is about 12 years old and still sits on the top spot of our best webcams list, so you know it’s a stunner. The Logitech C920 offers the perfect balance between affordability and performance, great for everyday use. It’s superb quality for the price, offers fantastic autofocus, and has a small but sturdy build. I’m not even the only person on the team who uses it - my editor has one at home too!

If you’re after a cheap but good webcam, you couldn’t pick anything better. Sure, it may not have any flashy features or offer 4K visual quality, but who needs that if you’re only going to a few meetings or answering a quick call from friends on your Mac?

Our review of the webcam holds a fabulous four and a half stars, and I’d say it’s essential for Mac mini users like myself. Again, I would recommend not investing too much money in your webcam unless you’re a professional streamer or YouTuber - because most people won’t need more than what the Logitech C920 can offer.