Say goodbye to disruptive OLED Care prompts on monitors - MSI will extend OLED Care 2.0 function to 24 hours

Here's hoping other monitors do the same...

  • MSI will be extending panel refreshes on its OLED Care 2.0 monitors to 24 hours instead of 16 hours
  • It will eliminate gameplay disruptions for gamers
  • This will come into effect starting in May

OLED monitors have gradually become a mainstream option for many users (especially gamers) with advanced care technologies built to help prevent image retention and burn-in. Fortunately, MSI is introducing a new measure to further improve this technology's efficiency.

As stated in a press release, MSI will be extending its OLED Care 2.0 timer to 24 hours to prevent panel protection (pixel shifts) from activating automatically to stop burn-in (permanent image retention). Previously, this would occur every 16 hours which would disrupt activities - but now, users will have more flexibility with this function without many disturbances.

It goes a long way to show how advanced MSI's OLED care is, as most other monitors advise users to start pixel refreshes at least every 4 or 6 hours: with my Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED ultrawide, prompts will be presented every 6 hours, and while you can always set this to not show up at all, it's also easy to forget to activate.

Measures such as this could prove to be beneficial for MSI and other OLED displays: one of the biggest reasons why most PC users won't make the transition to OLED from a regular LED monitor (besides its expensive nature), is the fear of potential burn-in, but that's very quickly becoming a non-issue.

OLED monitors are finally getting the attention they deserve, and I love it

There's still a long way for OLED monitors to go in terms of pricing and improvements for work-related activities - as most OLED users complain about text fringing when working from home - but it's great to see that companies are making extra efforts to make them more accessible.

Samsung has already announced that it will introduce cheaper OLED monitors to help speed up the transition from regular LED, which could encourage gamers to make the switch. I've stated this before, but OLED is quite literally the best display type I've had the pleasure of using, with deeper black levels thanks to an infinite contrast ratio, ultimately providing great image accuracy.

Updates to technologies like OLED Care 2.0 are examples of what will only help the display type become mainstream. We're also seeing discounts more often for the likes of Samsung's Odyssey G6 QD-OLED, which is currently 31% off at Amazon.

It's only a matter of time before LED is left behind for a large majority, and I can't wait until that day comes.

