My favourite gaming monitor now has a bargain price – PC gamers, you won't want to miss this

In the cold month of January, at least for people in the Northern Hemisphere, it's always good to spot a nice deal to warm one's 'want-this synapse'. Case in point; the excellent AW3423DWF QD-OLED monitor is on sale at Amazon for $649.99 (was $899.99) in the US. Over in the UK, you can also get the gaming display for £779 – a new price for the OLED monitor that used to come in for around £879.

I'm a huge fan of the Alienware AW3423DWF, aside from its name. It offers a fantastic OLED panel with a quantum dot layer and a fast 165Hz refresh rate, in a 32-inch curved display package, for around a grand at launch. Now with hundreds sliced off an already lowered price, I can't help but recommend this gaming monitor.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED deals in your region!

Today's best Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $889.99 now $649.99 at Amazon A powerful WQHD monitor from Alienware, showcasing the best of the brand's high-end gaming technology. With a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel sporting a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time, it's perfect for gaming while also offering enough screen real estate for multitasking work.

I've been using the Alienware AW3423DWF for more than a year now, and utterly adore it. The OLED panel is great with deep colors and contrast, while the curve is subtle offering a dose of immersion while still working as a great screen for productivity.

I also think the 3440 x 1440 resolution for 34-inch ultra-wide display is ideal, as it means I can run graphically demanding games at high settings and still get frame rates that take advantage of the 165Hz refresh rate. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 look and feel great on this Alienware OLED.

There's also host of features, from AMD FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive sync tech to DisplayHDR 400 certification, some RGB lighting, a host of ports, and a neat way to tidy cables. I also really like the sturdy stand and how it doesn't take up masses of space; there's support for VESA wall mounting too.

Now there are a lot of monitors with high specs coming out of CES 2025, and with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000-series graphics cards, there's the tech to power them. So in comparison the Alienware AW3423DWF may look a little long in the tooth. But at these discounted prices, the Alienware AW3423DWF offers a fantastic display with plenty of features that I'm sure you'll fall for; I certainly did.