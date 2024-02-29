The M3 iMac is now available refurbished from Apple and it's a better purchase for the planet and your wallet

Apple is now offering refurbished M3 iMac models alongside refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, fitted with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips at a discounted price five months after their October 2023 launch.

The base model of the colorful all-in-one M3 iMac normally retails for $1,299 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, but from the Apple Certified Refurbished store you can buy the same model with $200 knocked off, making it just $1,099. If you’re after a more powerful machine, the higher-end 8 Core CPU and 10 Core GPU model with 512GB of storage is also being offered refurbished, meaning you can get a good as new M3 iMac for $230 off, taking the price down from $1,499 to $1,269. With that discount price, you get a more powerful machine for less than the lower-spec iMac goes for when it’s brand-new.



Of course, these prices change with different configurations, but you can have a look at Apple’s refurbished iMac page to see what would suit you best. These are pretty sizeable discounts and definitely worth considering if you (like me) have been eying one of the best all-in-one PCs on the market but are unwilling to break the bank.

Why refurbished is better for you and the environment?

So, what is a refurbished iMac and why should you consider a pre-loved iMac instead of a brand new one? In terms of computers, ‘refurbished’ refers to a device that’s been returned to Apple, inspected, and repaired to a like-new condition. So, used iMacs get fixed up and resold rather than collecting dust in someone’s attic or being thrown out. This is perfect for people who are conscious about their tech consumption and want to save a few bucks!

The M3 iMac launched just a few months ago and is arguably one of the more expensive (if not the most expensive depending on the configuration) all-in-one PCs you can buy right now.

As for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, those come with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, which are currently Apple’s most powerful processors and are often used by power users like animators, artists, movie makers, and video editors. So, if you’re after something powerful, but don’t want to spend full price, refurbished could be your best option.



Also, alongside a comprehensive year-long warranty, Apple replaces any required components with authentic Apple parts. They reassemble everything in brand-new packaging complete with all essential accessories and cables. So, you'll receive identical packaging and accessories as if you had purchased a new product, all without the premium price tag. To top it off, Apple ensures your device runs on the latest operating system available at the time of purchase, which is presently macOS Sonoma.



We're big fans of refurbished stuff, and not just because it's easier on your wallet. It's also a win for the planet. When folks start embracing refurbished items, not just laptops and phones but all sorts of tech, it means there is less "ewaste", as older devices continue to be used, and less emissions are made compared to creating a brand-new device.

It's not just good for the environment; it also makes tech more accessible to more people while cutting down on electronic waste. Win-win!