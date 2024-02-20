Apple’s refurbished M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros are cheaper and better for the planet – here’s what you should know

Apple is now listing refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models fitted with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, offering the laptops at a discounted price just five months after their initial October 2023 launch.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro or M3 Max chip normally retails at $1,999 and is now offered with $300 off the price, bringing the price down to $1,699. Similarly, the M3 Max version of the laptop is also on sale at $2,719, discounted from $3,199 and saving you $480. The prices will of course change with different sizes and memory configurations, but you can have a look at Apple's refurbished MacBook page to see what fits you best. However, these are still pretty sizeable discounts and worth considering if you’ve been eyeing one of the best MacBooks on the market right now.

So, what is a refurbished Mac and why should you consider buying a refurbished laptop instead of a brand-new one? The term ‘refurbished’ in this context refers to a laptop that’s been returned to Apple and has been inspected and repaired to like-new condition. That means that a pre-loved laptop ends up being fixed up and resold rather than gathering dust in someone's cupboard or being thrown out. This is great news if you’re conscious about your tech consumption, and want to save a few bucks!

Why refurbished is better for the environment and your pocket

As we said earlier, the 14-inch and 16-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros launched just a few months ago, and are still some of the most expensive (if not the most expensive, depending on the configuration) MacBooks you can buy right now. The M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are currently Apple’s most powerful processors and are often used by intense power users like animators, artists, statisticians, and video editors. If you’re going to be investing in a powerful laptop and want to save money where you can, refurbished is your best bet!

Plus, alongside the year-long warranty, Apple replaces any necessary parts with genuine Apple replacements and repackages everything in a brand-new box with all the necessary accessories and cables. Not only are you then getting a like-new laptop with certified refurbished parts and repairs, but you’ll also get all the same packaging and accessories as you normally would if you bought new, without the higher price tag. Apple even updates the operating system to the most recent one at the time of purchase, which currently will be macOS Sonoma.

Refurbished Apple Vision Pro when?

We’re strong advocates for refurbished goods not just because of the impact on your wallet, but also because of the impact on the planet. As more people adopt refurbished goods into their lives (outside of just laptops and even phones), it creates a system where everyone is upcycling their old tech, at a lower price. This encourages more people to avoid buying brand new and embrace pre-loved technology. It reduces the amount of electric waste that is produced and improves accessibility to technology.

Apple’s refurbishing program extends further than just its MacBooks, so if you’re after a Mac Studio, a new Apple Watch, iPad, or more you’re likely to find good deals. We could soon see refurbished Apple Vision Pros in the long as well, considering the headsets are now being returned to stores where their two-week return grace period is up.

We can’t be certain about how much of a discount to expect if the Vision Pro does start getting upcycling, but with a starting price of $3,499, any money off is better than none! There are plenty of reasons why people may be returning the headset , but overall this is a good thing for those of us wanting to try the Vision Pro without breaking the bank entirely.