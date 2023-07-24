We won’t be seeing an M3 Mac Mini or MacBook Pro for a while - but the M3 chips might still make a debut this year

The next generation of Apple Silicon chips may be coming sooner than previously thought - but not every Mac product will immediately reap the benefits. The company is expected to debut the new M3 chips in the coming months, superseding the current lineup of M2 chips.

The first showcase of the M3-powered Mac lineup is expected by at least October this year, which might include a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 13-inch MacBook Air, and a 24-inch iMac. We're also likely to see high-end MacBook Pro and Mac Mini machines powered by the M3 chip - don’t get too excited, though, as these likely won’t be landing in 2023.

Gizochina cites Mark Gurman of Bloomberg in his Power On newsletter, in which he says “It’s a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac Mini is eventually coming”, but sadly adds that we shouldn’t expect the device to debut until late 2024.

Will the Mac mini remain the king of compact desktops?

It is thrilling to see Apple introduce a new, more powerful chip - particularly in the 24-inch iMac, which is a device desperate for an upgrade. Considering how popular the M1 iMac was at launch and still continues to hold its own even today, a boosted chip might create a whole lot of excitement for a new wave of Apple products.

The new Mac mini definitely deserves a performance boost and we're excited for the possibility of a new version of Apple's signature tiny computer, though I'm sad we might have to wait for it!

The M2 model got a rare five stars in our review - a statement we don't make lightly - and the M3 version will likely be even better since current M3 leaks suggest more of a generational performance improvement compared to M1-M2. Needless to say, I'm looking forward to it - even if it won't feature in Apple's first wave of M3 products.