Get the best laptop ever, the MacBook Air, for less than $900 with this Black Friday deal

The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops on the market, and now, with this Black Friday MacBook deal, you can nab one of them for nearly its lowest prices ever, as the M1 MacBook Air with 3 years of AppleCare+ is on sale for $888.99 at Amazon.



• Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon

Thanks to this excellent Black Friday deal, you can get a great laptop for less than $900 with some of the best processing power around due to the powerful M1-series chips, Apple's own silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. The efficiency and power that the M1 chip still possesses to this day make the MacBook Air one of the best productivity machines on the market.

What's more, you're getting 3 years of AppleCare+, which gives you a 3-year limited warranty on screen repairs, conditional battery replacement, and more. If you're interested in getting your hands on the best MacBooks, best thin and light laptops, and best laptops, then take advantage of this sale during the Black Friday weekend while you still can.

Today's best Black Friday MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $1,178 now $888.99 on Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for an excellent price below $900. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life. Throw in 3 years of AppleCare+ and you can't miss with this Black Friday laptop deal.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

More MacBook Air deals

More Black Friday deals

See more of the best Black Friday Apple deals and shop for more bargains in our Walmart Black Friday deals guide.