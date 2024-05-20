Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the latest AI PC with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip, and it's as pretty as it is powerful

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest laptop in its thin and light ultrabook line, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite chip.

The new laptop is part of the growing portfolio of so-called AI PCs, those featuring chips with integrated NPUs to handle more advanced AI applications for consumers. The Snapdragon X Elite in the Slim 7x comes packed with a 12-core CPU, an Adreno GPU, and a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, all built on the underlying big.LITTLE microarchitecture pioneered by Arm (the same chipmaker behind the Apple M-series). Naturally, AI features will play a big role here, with Microsoft's superpowered Copilot assistant front and foremost.

Weighing in at 2.82lbs (1.28kg) and measuring as thin as 0.5 inches (12.9mm), this is one of the lighter Lenovo offerings, and with the highly energy-efficient Arm architecture underpinning the Snapdragon X Elite, it has the potential to offer the kind of portability and battery life that only Apple's MacBook Air has been able to offer since the introduction of the Apple M1 back in 2020.

The Slim 7x also sports a 14.5-inch, 16:10 3K 90Hz OLED touch display with 1000 nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. The webcam is 1080p full HD, with a built-in IR camera for logging in using Windows Hello for facial recognition, and there are four microphones and four speakers. Lastly, the keyboard also features the new 'Yoga coating' (weird name, but okay) which purportedly uses its 'longer lasting anti-oil properties' to improve the feel of typing even after extended use.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available in June this year, with a starting price of $1,199 for the base model.

