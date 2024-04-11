Dell launches a massive flash sale on its best laptops - act fast and save up to $550

Dell is back with another very limited-time flash sale featuring big discounts of up to $550 on some of its most popular and best-selling laptops. I've looked through this latest sale and picked out five of the best deals I'd recommend buying before it ends on April 12.

The one deal that stands out above the rest is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $379.99 (was $549.99). It's a fantastic value-for-money laptop thanks to high-end components that aren't always seen at this price point, including an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD.

Combined, these ensure excellent performance for all your computing needs. It will comfortably handle everything from web browsing, word processing, and sending emails to making video calls, streaming media, and more.

There are several more options if that deal doesn't suit you. For example, those with a larger budget and needing a laptop with more power could consider this Dell XPS 15 for $1,849 (was $2,594) – which we think is the best Windows laptop right now.

Like many previous XPS models, it's a powerful, portable, and stylish machine with an impressive battery life. It's best suited to demanding work such as coding and creative tasks like video and photo editing.

5 best laptop deals in the Dell flash sale

Dell Inspiron 15: was $549.99 now $379.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is the best value-for-money laptop deal available in the Dell flash sale. It's a great buy if you have a reasonable budget and are looking for a laptop that will comfortably handle all of your everyday needs and light work. The Intel i5 processor and 16GB of RAM ensure solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times – and are rarely seen at this price. Plus, there's lots of storage with the large 512GB SSD. At 15.6 inches, it's somewhat bulky, and a battery life of around 6-8 hours means it's not the best for portability. However, we can't deny that this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 15: was $2,594 now $1,849 at Dell

One of the most powerful laptops in the Dell flash sale is the XPS 15. It's still a pricey device, but it's packed with seriously high-end components, including an Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics cards. Those will blast through all computing tasks and give you the power you need for advanced and demanding jobs such as video and photo editing. It's impressive raw power and a big discount at almost $750 off.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Dell

Dell has one of the best cheap laptop deals this week with this well-optimized and affordable Dell Inspiron 15 configuration. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's one of the better buys this week for those on a budget who need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, and light work.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 at Dell

This is still the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop. This isn't the most powerful configuration with its Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, but that's enough for your everyday computing needs and light work. Plus, it's a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/dell-xps-13-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 13 review. Want a more powerful device? Get this <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315fqrxs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 13 for $799 that features an Intel i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Dell

If display size is important for you then you can upgrade to this Dell Inspiron 16 that sports a 16-inch touchscreen. Components are very high-end, too, including a latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger overall chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

The Dell flash sale only runs through April 12 so you haven't got long to pick up these best laptop deals. Before you hit that buy button, though, you should check out all the latest Dell coupon codes to save even more money at the manufacturer's store.