We may soon be getting that 16GB Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU we've dreamed of

Back in May 2023, Nvidia revealed that the 16GB version of the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU would be coming out sometime in July, but no exact date had been set. However, news leaks may have narrowed down the launch to mid-July.

Two reputable hardware leakers, hongxing2020 and Zed__Wang , report that the 16GB VRAM Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card will release on July 18. And, from what we do officially know, it will launch at an MSRP of $499 but with no Founders Edition. That’s an increase of $100 over the 8GB version that came out in May.

Of course, we have yet to get the official word from Nvidia confirming this date, so make sure to take it with a pinch of salt.

Will it be worth it?

The real question is whether the 16GB of VRAM will make that much of a difference in overall performance. On one hand, games are demanding higher specs like superior RAM and storage space, and while 8GB of VRAM is enough for most titles, some of the best PC games are beginning to require more juice than that.

It would have been nice to have forgone the 8GB version to begin with and simply release this one at a more reasonable price point. At the very least, that would have prevented the supposedly flop sales at many major retailers around the world, even in markets that traditionally are very PC gaming-heavy.

Still, it doesn’t seem like the RTX 4060 Ti has enough performance improvements to justify the higher price point. According to Nvidia , the RTX 4060 Ti has a roughly 160% performance increase over the RTX 2060 Super when frame generation is enabled, but only a 60% increase over the RTX 2060 Super in titles without frame generation. And our own review revealed that the performance improvement over the RTX 3060 Ti in titles without frame generation is only 11% for both 8GB and 16GB versions of the card.