New Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 rumor suggests they could end up being great budget buys

New rumor suggests Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 won’t need a 12VHPWR power connector

Should make upgrading a lot easier

If you have a 650W PSU or higher, you should also be fine

It looks like the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 graphics cards could prove to be even better value for money than initially thought, as a new rumor suggests that the mid-range graphics cards won’t require Nvidia’s 12VHPWR connector (which the powerful RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 use).

Instead, as VideoCardz reports, a new rumor from Brother Pan Talks Computers (BPTC) claims that the two upcoming GPUs will use standard 8-pin power connectors. BPTC is a Chinese website that appears to have inside knowledge about Zotac, a components company that makes (among other things) third-party GPUs. While this is still an unconfirmed rumor, there could be some truth to it.

The same rumor suggests that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 graphics cards will require 650W power supply units (PSUs), much less than the RTX 5080’s 850W PSU demands.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Less to upgrade, less to spend

If this all seems like a load of numbers and jargon – don’t worry. Essentially, if this rumor is correct, it should be good news for people considering the RTX 5060 Ti or RTX 5060, as it looks like you won’t have to upgrade your PSU or buy any new cables.

This will make upgrading to the GPUs easier and less expensive because if you did need to upgrade your PSU to support the new GPUs, you’d need to spend extra money – and because the PSU is used to power various parts of your PC, swapping it out can be a time-consuming and frustrating experience – trust me.

As with previous xx60 GPUs, like the RTX 4060 and RTX 3060, the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 will likely be aimed at budget-conscious gamers, so the fact they will likely not need to buy a new PSU will undoubtedly be welcome. Further, it would certainly make them a good value pick (assuming the price, which hasn’t been confirmed, is correct).

Of course, there are caveats to this. First, this is all rumor and speculation, so we won’t know for sure until Nvidia gives us more information about these cards (a recent rumor suggests they’ll launch in March).

Also, as VideoCardz points out, if the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 will indeed require a 650W PSU, that is a bump up from the 550W requirements of the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti. This means that some people might still need to upgrade their PSU to use these GPUs, and that will drastically reduce the value proposition for those gamers.

Hopefully, we’ll find out soon when Nvidia provides more information about these hotly-anticipated GPUs, especially as the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 have sold out and are hard to find.